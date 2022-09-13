Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:
8-8-1-7-8
(eight, eight, one, seven, eight)
In Other News
1
College@Elm innovation and development center project in Oxford moves...
2
Pike County massacre trial: Watch Day 2 in the courtroom live
3
UC and UD get $1.88M in funding for science, engineering research
4
Traffic alert: CSX closes two Hamilton crossings this week
5
Bengals fans outraged by $70 parking fee for game: Why it got so...