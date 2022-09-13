journal-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

news
By The Associated Press
25 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:

8-8-1-7-8

(eight, eight, one, seven, eight)

