Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:
7-1-0-1-4
(seven, one, zero, one, four)
In Other News
1
Historic shortage: Lakota raises substitute teacher pay, solicits more...
2
Hamilton family displaced after Ross Avenue home catches fire
3
PHOTOS: Take a tour of Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill
4
On a Day without Art, HIV health advocate suggests optimism
5
‘Historic day’ sees Middletown community center receive $100,000 in...