Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:
8-6-0-7-4
(eight, six, zero, seven, four)
In Other News
1
Relive it: (Photos) Bengals beat Titans in playoff game
2
Steve Timmer, ‘born in Marcum Park,’ soon to semi-retire from parks...
3
The Lane Libraries offer virtual and in-person programming this winter
4
Middletown approves $360 yearly parking permits, though there is...
5
Butler County doling out $9 million more in rental assistance