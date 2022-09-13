journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

news
By The Associated Press
13 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:

1-7-0-1-5

(one, seven, zero, one, five)

In Other News
1
Veteran Middletown school board member submits resignation
2
Felony drug cases against 2 men in Middletown sent to grand jury
3
Police investigating armed robbery at Middletown gas station
4
Kings Island named ‘Park of the Year’ and given multiple ‘best’ awards
5
Case of man accused in armed robbery at Middletown business goes to...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top