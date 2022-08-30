Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:
8-7-4-1-5
(eight, seven, four, one, five)
