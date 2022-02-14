Hamburger icon
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

news
By The Associated Press
14 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:

5-1-4-5-3

(five, one, four, five, three)

