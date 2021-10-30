Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:
5-7-8-0-8
(five, seven, eight, zero, eight)
In Other News
1
Fort Hamilton Hospital names new president and CFO
2
Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today
3
With a little help, Hamilton couple salvages wedding after devastating...
4
2 vehicles involved in crash this that killed bicyclist in West Chester
5
Butler County lawmaker says blocked crossing bill designed to get...