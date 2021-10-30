journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

news
By The Associated Press
38 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:

5-7-8-0-8

(five, seven, eight, zero, eight)

In Other News
1
Fort Hamilton Hospital names new president and CFO
2
Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today
3
With a little help, Hamilton couple salvages wedding after devastating...
4
2 vehicles involved in crash this that killed bicyclist in West Chester
5
Butler County lawmaker says blocked crossing bill designed to get...
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top