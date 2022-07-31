Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:
9-5-3-1-0
(nine, five, three, one, zero)
In Other News
1
City aims to revamp portion of Lindenwald’s business district
2
New West Chester fitness center aims to break record at grand opening...
3
Liens for payment of ‘labor, work and materials’ placed against Spooky...
4
Foster parent convicted of murder in death of 3-year-old Marcus Fiesel...
5
Butler County schools struggle with bus driver shortage