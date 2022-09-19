Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:
2-8-5-1-6
(two, eight, five, one, six)
In Other News
1
Off-duty Hamilton police officer arrested on OVI, vandalism charges
2
4 children hospitalized after West Chester apartment fire
3
Childhood vaccines for diseases like measles, polio dropped at area...
4
Middletown’s Central Avenue businesses hoping coupon will bring back...
5
McCrabb: 2 benefit motorcycle rides, 1 goal: make local communities...