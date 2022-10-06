journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:

7-6-8-4-7

(seven, six, eight, four, seven)

In Other News
1
Hamilton root beer stand to be a backdrop for Austin Butler, Tom Hardy...
2
Fairfield hotel robbery victim: ‘I shot him’ protecting family members
3
Apple butter’s versatility highlight of festival at Doty Homestead
4
10 events to check out in Butler and Warren counties this weekend
5
Middletown’s Schwarber back in MLB playoffs for 7th time in eight...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top