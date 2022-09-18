Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:
6-5-3-8-7
(six, five, three, eight, seven)
In Other News
1
Hamilton considering water, wastewater rate increases
2
Talawanda leaders pleased with 2021-22 state school report card
3
Recent area high school grad wins thousands in welding school...
4
New large Koch Foods production building to bring more than 400 jobs...
5
Officials looking into allegations against Morgan Twp. administrator