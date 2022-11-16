journal-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

news
By The Associated Press
32 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:

6-0-6-1-2

(six, zero, six, one, two)

