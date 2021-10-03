journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

news
By The Associated Press
38 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:

3-6-8-1-8

(three, six, eight, one, eight)

In Other News
1
HISTORIC PHOTOS: Fairfield nostalgia in old black-and-white images
2
Hamilton Council candidates participate in forum: What they said
3
Fairfield set to buy former hair salon to help traffic problems
4
Early voting: When and where is it happening? More ballots expected...
5
Local school boards see more verbal clashes over masks, other issues at
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top