Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:

8-9-7-6-0

(eight, nine, seven, six, zero)

