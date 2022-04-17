Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:
2-8-3-7-8
(two, eight, three, seven, eight)
In Other News
1
Box manufacturer fully operational and looking to hire
2
Talawanda sophomore ranks high at state speech contest
3
Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week: Participating eateries have varied...
4
Donald Trump endorses J.D. Vance in Ohio Republican primary for U.S...
5
Leah Hughes of Hamilton named winner of Saica’s ‘Sustainable Box...