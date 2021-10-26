Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:
2-8-7-1-0
(two, eight, seven, one, zero)
In Other News
1
Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today
2
Cleveland-Cliffs reports record third quarter; stocks skyrocket
3
Butler Tech opens new truck driver license testing site to speed more...
4
Major Butler County police agencies seek funds for new body cameras
5
Painful memory leads to new U.S. map in Fairfield school playground