journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

news
By The Associated Press
41 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:

5-0-6-7-0

(five, zero, six, seven, zero)

In Other News
1
Hamilton’s BCRTA service could change, based on survey feedback
2
Business boom: Updates on new restaurants, stores in Hamilton
3
Middletown mother, 86, accepted cafeteria job 50 years ago and hasn’t...
4
3 events turn downtown Middletown into holiday destination
5
Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church celebrates 60th anniversary of radio...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top