Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:
6-5-8-5-8
(six, five, eight, five, eight)
In Other News
1
Liens for payment of ‘labor, work and materials’ placed against Spooky...
2
Foster parent convicted of murder in death of 3-year-old Marcus Fiesel...
3
Butler County schools struggle with bus driver shortage
4
Butler County Fair 2022: Fairgoers pack stands for first Wednesday...
5
U.S. Postal Service looking to fill hundreds of positions in SW Ohio