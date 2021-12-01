Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:
0-4-9-5-8
(zero, four, nine, five, eight)
In Other News
1
Bunbury Music Festival canceled for 2022 due to pandemic, supply chain...
2
ICYMI PHOTOS: Middletown Santa Parade kicks off Holiday Whopla...
3
GIVING TUESDAY: Your gift helps local families in need
4
‘Christmas Lights with the Hormanns’ to be highlight of Fitton Center...
5
Lakota board members clash over public records, finances