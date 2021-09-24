journal-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

By The Associated Press
6 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:

0-0-7-2-2

(zero, zero, seven, two, two)

