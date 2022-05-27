BreakingNews
Judges impose voided Statehouse map, set Aug. 2 primary
journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

news
By The Associated Press
13 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:

4-0-2-1-9

(four, zero, two, one, nine)

In Other News
1
Roads, crossings reopen throughout Hamilton following train derailment
2
Camp-themed program with music, games, s’mores and more at Lane Library...
3
Jazz on the Square returns to downtown Middletown for second season
4
Democratic candidate for Butler County auditor withdraws from race
5
1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting inside Fairfield Twp. Walmart
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top