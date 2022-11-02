Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:
7-6-4-8-7
(seven, six, four, eight, seven)
In Other News
1
State files lawsuit against Dollar General for alleged price...
2
$900K in renovations of Central Connections turn building into...
3
Pike County trial: Defendant’s mother testifies whole family committed...
4
Forest Fair demolition project receives state funding
5
Fairfield Twp. police chief among nearly 30 seeking Springfield chief...