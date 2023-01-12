journal-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

news
By The Associated Press
46 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:

9-8-8-5-8

(nine, eight, eight, five, eight)

