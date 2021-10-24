Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:
1-4-5-4-4
(one, four, five, four, four)
