Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:
7-5-2-7-2
(seven, five, two, seven, two)
In Other News
1
Trustees cautiously optimistic about fourth Activity Center purchase...
2
Active shooter in school: Middletown cops, schools practice for...
3
Flub’s ice cream shop to open fourth location at Spooky Nook Sports
4
LeSourdsville Lake items may be brought back to life in Monroe brewery
5
PHOTOS: Funeral services for fallen Deputy Matthew Yates