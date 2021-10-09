Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:
5-7-1-7-8
(five, seven, one, seven, eight)
In Other News
1
Middletown’s proposed ‘Hollywoodland’: What’s there now, and what would
2
COVID-19 quarantines cause cancellation of Middletown-Lakota West...
3
Butler County commissioners to hold public hearing on removing zoning...
4
Man arrested after SWAT standoff in Hamilton
5
School COVID-19 cases dropping in Butler County as state average...