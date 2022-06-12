journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

news
By The Associated Press
34 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:

3-5-8-1-5

(three, five, eight, one, five)

In Other News
1
James Ruppert’s death is the physical end of notorious, painful...
2
Butler County economic indicators appear strong, but are they?
3
New summer concert series ‘Sounds at Sunset’ to launch this month in...
4
New lockers for Middletown Police funded by COVID-19 relief money
5
Hamilton seeks state funds to widen New London Road near Badin
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top