Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

news
By The Associated Press
7 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:

0-0-8-9-9

(zero, zero, eight, nine, nine)

