Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

news
By The Associated Press
54 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:

8-0-9-8-9

(eight, zero, nine, eight, nine)

