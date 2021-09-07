journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:

7-5-9-8-4

(seven, five, nine, eight, four)

