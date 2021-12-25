Hamburger icon
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

news
By The Associated Press
18 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:

8-2-3-3-1

(eight, two, three, three, one)

