Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

news
By The Associated Press
19 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:

7-7-2-0-1

(seven, seven, two, zero, one)

