Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:
0-5-2-6-0
(zero, five, two, six, zero)
In Other News
1
Motorcycle driver in fatal Middletown crash identified
2
Motorcycle safety highlighted in wake of multiple bike crashes over...
3
Voter registration for November election closes Tuesday
4
Fairfield set to expand tax incentive district for future development
5
One of largest gifts ever: Miami University grad pays forward with $2M...