Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

news
By The Associated Press
31 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:

3-9-4-8-2

(three, nine, four, eight, two)

