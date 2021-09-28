Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:
6-2-1-5-3
(six, two, one, five, three)
In Other News
1
Hamilton’s Cunningham Sisters make it on The Voice, scheduled to be on...
2
Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today
3
‘It’s tragic’: Police, coroner’s office still investigating fiery crash
4
Police investigating two Friday shootings in Hamilton and Middletown
5
Fiona, Bibi hit it off with new hippo at Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical...