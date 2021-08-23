journal-news logo
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:

0-3-5-8-1

(zero, three, five, eight, one)

