Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:
5-7-9-9-9
(five, seven, nine, nine, nine)
In Other News
1
I-71 reopened after crashes in Warren County; One flown, others driven...
2
Middletown Schools reinstates mask requirement for students, staff
3
University of Cincinnati goes back to having remote classes due to...
4
Top local news for Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
5
Video: Overturned semi full of crushed cars blocks ramp from eastbound...