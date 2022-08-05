Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:
4-3-0-9-7
(four, three, zero, nine, seven)
In Other News
1
Hamilton businesses find life at the revitalized Third + Dayton
2
84-year-old Middletown woman robbed; can you help find suspect?
3
COVID-19 threat looms as Butler County cases trend upward
4
Butler County residents may recycle old electronics for free
5
Fiona is a big sister: Cincinnati Zoo’s Bibi gives birth to hippo calf