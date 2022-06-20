journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
9 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:

8-7-0-6-5

(eight, seven, zero, six, five)

