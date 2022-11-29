Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
4-5-1-9
(four, five, one, nine)
In Other News
1
New firearm shooting center to open in Butler County
2
Jury deliberations to begin in Pike County murder trial of George...
3
Detectives probing possible tie of Hamilton County suspect to Butler...
4
‘A Very Merry Takeover’ in West Chester features concerts, food and...
5
Lebanon Horse Drawn Carriage Parade and festival is this weekend