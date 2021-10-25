journal-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:

5-3-9-6

(five, three, nine, six)

