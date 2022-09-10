Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
9-5-8-4
(nine, five, eight, four)
