Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

news
By The Associated Press
36 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:

0-9-3-4

(zero, nine, three, four)

