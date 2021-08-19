journal-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

news
By The Associated Press
32 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:

4-7-8-9

(four, seven, eight, nine)

