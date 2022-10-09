journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

news
By The Associated Press
25 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:

1-1-0-0

(one, one, zero, zero)

In Other News
1
Middletown motorcycle crash: Vehicle crossed median, hit bike head-on
2
City of Middletown, Start Skydiving may soon end 2 years of lawsuits
3
Three area school districts ask residents to decide financial futures...
4
2 dead after Hamilton shooting that started with altercation
5
‘I want to see my community get better’, Hamilton Heritage Award winner...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top