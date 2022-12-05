Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
6-0-9-5
(six, zero, nine, five)
In Other News
1
Looking back: These were the Journal-News’ top stories in November
2
Hamilton woman missing for a year; vigil tonight marking anniversary
3
Area police have license plate reader cameras as ‘safety net’ for...
4
96-mile Great Miami River Trail closer to completion because of grant...
5
Juvenile in custody after Little Miami Middle School threat, district...