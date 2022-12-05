BreakingNews
Hamilton woman missing for a year; vigil tonight marking anniversary
news
By The Associated Press
44 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:

6-0-9-5

(six, zero, nine, five)

