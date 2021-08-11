journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:

3-1-0-3

(three, one, zero, three)

In Other News
1
2 found dead in Hamilton home, police investigating
2
First Butler County classes begin: Butler Tech starts school year as...
3
Nearly 1,000 people protest in northern Kentucky over vaccine mandate...
4
Popular food truck rally returns to West Chester this week: What to...
5
Butler County health departments: We recommend mask-wearing in all...
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top