journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:

8-9-1-7

(eight, nine, one, seven)

In Other News
1
Middletown council to approve plan for $1.3 billion riverfront...
2
Man who sued for use of Ivermectin to treat COVID-19 in Butler County...
3
New City Barbecue could be coming to Fairfield: What we know
4
Vigil to remember women killed by domestic violence in Butler County
5
Making student-athletes safer: Butler County legislator’s bill moves...
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top