Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
3-2-4-9
(three, two, four, nine)
In Other News
1
Election 2021: Fairfield voters will choose a new mayor
2
$1.3 billion Hollywoodland project called a ‘once-in-a-lifetime...
3
9 haunted houses you can visit in southwest Ohio for this season
4
Miami University ‘genius grant’ winner gets nod from President Biden to
5
Butler County prosecutor dubious about proposed Hamilton theft...