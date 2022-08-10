Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
2-4-4-6
(two, four, four, six)
In Other News
1
Preliminary hearing for Middletown man charged with killing his uncle...
2
Report: CareFlight pilot did not see power lines before Butler County...
3
Hamilton, Fairfield senior living properties part of $7.1M settlement...
4
Butler County Care Facility now empty: what’s next?
5
Country singer Brady Seals to be ‘Groovin’ on the Green’ with Little...